Hanuma Vihariamong 7 Indian players to feature in Dhaka Premier League

India test specialist Hanuma Vihari is among the seven Indian players who have signed up for the ongoing Dhaka Premier League (DPL), whiche remains as Bangladesh's only List A competition. The other Indian cricketers include Abhimanyu Easwaran, Parvez Rasool, Baba Aparajith, Ashok Menaria, Chirag Jani and Gurinder Singh. Incidentally, all these players had gone unsold at the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction last month in Bengaluru for the 2022 season. Vihari was recently part of the Indian team that scripted a 2-0 whitewash against Sri Lanka at home on Monday. He scored 124 runs in three innings at 41.33 with one half-century score in the series where he batted at No.3, the psition where Cheteshwar Pujara batted.

Vihari is slated to go home to Hyderabad following the series end, for a short break before leaving for Dhaka where he is expected to join Abahani Limited later this week, as reported by ESPNCricinfo. He is hence be missing the firfst three games of the season and will be replaced by Afghanistan middle-order batter Najibullah Zadran, who was roped in earlier. Easwaran, who is the captain of Bengal's Ranji Trophy team and stands on the verge of making a breakthrough in the Indian Test team, will be playing for Prime Bank. Meanwhile, Rasool will join Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi, Aparajith to Rupganj Tigers, Menaria to Khelaghar, Jani to Legends of Rupganj, and Gurinder for Gazi Group Cricketers.This isn't the first time Indian players will be featuring in the Dhaka Premier League competition, In fact, Vihari, Easwaran, Aparajith, Menaria and Rasool were all part of the tournament before Covid-19 had first struck. Some of the other notable Indian players who had played in DPL were Dinesh Karthik, Manoj Tiwary and Yusuf Pathan.