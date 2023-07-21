Hanuma Vihari to stay with Andhra for upcoming Ranji Trophy

In a bid to revive his Test career, Hanuma Vihari has opted to continue as Andhra Pradesh captain. The right-hander was inching closer to a move to Madhya Pradesh but decided against it just before the Deodhar Trophy. The 29-year-old who also captains South Zone, will keep the armband for the Ranji Trophy season.

Hanuma Vihari had lined up a move to Madhya Pradesh. MP won the Ranji Trophy in 2022 and has a strong squad honed by Chandrakant Pandit. The addition of Vihari would have made them a force to reckon with. A veteran of 16 Tests, Vihari also requested a NOC from Andhra Cricket Association to facilitate his move.

However, now Cricbuzz reports that both Hanuma Vihari and ACA confirm that the star batsman will continue for the state side. He showcased his batting and leadership abilities by leading South Zone to the Duleep Trophy title. Vihari managed scores of 0, 43, 63, and 42 in low-scoring games.ACA CEO Siva Reddy told Cricbuzz, “Although he expressed interest in moving, the NOC (No Objection Certificate) was not granted. Nevertheless, we are pleased that he has chosen to remain with us.” Vihari played the last of 16 Tests in Edgbaston last year. In 16 Tests, the 29-year-old has an average of 33, with a solitary century. His notable contribution however came in Sydney, where batted for 161 balls with a torn hamstring to deny Australia a win.