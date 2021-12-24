Harbhajan Singh retires from all formats of cricket, issues official statement

Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh announced retirement from all formats of cricket ​on Friday. The news of Harbhajan's quitting from cricket came via his official Twitter account. The off-spinner's cricketing career spanned for around 23 years. He made his debut appearance for India back then in 1998 and played his last game for the country in 2015.

All good things come to an end and today as I bid adieu to the game that has given me everything in life, I would like to thank everyone who made this 23-year-long journey beautiful and memorable.

My heartfelt thank you 🙏 Grateful .https://t.co/iD6WHU46MU — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 24, 2021

"All good things come to an end and today as I bid adieu to the game that has given me everything in life, I would like to thank everyone who made this 23-year-long journey beautiful and memorable. My heartfelt thank you Grateful," he tweeted. He also shared a video on YouTube, Harbhajan said that it has been a beautiful journey for him as he represented India during his two-decade-long career. Getting emotional, the veteran India legend said that he was looking to make the announcement for the past few years, but was "waiting for the right moment to share the news" with his fans.

