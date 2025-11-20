Harbhajan Singh Shakes Hands with Pakistani Cricketer in Abu Dhabi T10 League; Video Goes Viral

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh and Pakistani pacer Shahnawaz Dahani shared a brief handshake after the Abu Dhabi T10 League match on Wednesday, November 19. The gesture came after the Aspin Stallions, led by Harbhajan, lost to the Northern Warriors by four runs at the Zayed Cricket Stadium.

In July - Harbhajan Singh withdrew from the match against Pakistan in the WCL.



In November - Harbhajan Singh was seen shaking hands with Pakistan’s Shahnawaz Dahani in the Abu Dhabi T10 League. pic.twitter.com/Xx9KWKsVDL — ICC Asia Cricket (@ICCAsiaCricket) November 20, 2025

The moment was notable amid longstanding tensions between Indian and Pakistani players following the Pahalgam attack earlier this year. Players from both nations have often avoided handshakes across men’s, women’s, and junior tournaments. The gesture was especially surprising given Harbhajan’s earlier decision to boycott a World Championship of Legends clash against Pakistan with other Indian legends.

In the match, Northern Warriors posted 114 for two in 10 overs, led by Johnson Charles’ 55 not out and Colin Munro’s 38. Tymal Mills dismissed Hazratullah Zazai. Aspin Stallions managed 110 for seven, with Avishka Fernando top scoring with 33. Dahani’s brilliant spell of 2 for 10 helped Warriors seal the win and earned him Player of the Match. Taskin Ahmed also took two wickets for the Warriors.