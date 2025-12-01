Hardik Pandya Cleared to Play T20Is; Likely to Make Comeback in SMAT Before SA Series: Report

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has completed an intensive rehabilitation program at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence and is set to make his return in the upcoming T20I series against South Africa, according to the PTI reports. Pandya has been sidelined since injuring his left quadriceps during the Asia Cup 2025. He missed the final against Pakistan and was not included in India’s white-ball squads for the Australia tour. The recovery period also ruled him out of the ongoing ODI series against South Africa.

The 32-year-old trained at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru from October 21 to November 30. He has now been declared fit to play T20 cricket. The board plans to use him in T20Is as India gears up for the 2026 T20 World Cup.

According to the reports, Pandya will first play for Baroda in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy to test his match fitness. He is expected to feature against Punjab on December 2, Gujarat on December 4, and possibly Haryana on December 6. Selector Pragyan Ojha will monitor his performances and provide updates to the Indian selectors and team management.

Hardik’s presence strengthens India’s T20I plans. His ability to finish matches with the bat and contribute with seam bowling provides balance to the team. India will begin the five-match T20I series against South Africa on December 9 in Cuttack, with subsequent games in Mullanpur and other venues.

Pandya made his international debut in 2016 and has played 94 ODIs and 120 T20Is for India.