Hardik Pandya Named Impact Player, Gifts His Medal to Training Assistant After IND vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 Match (VIDEO)

India National Cricket Team vs Oman National Cricket Team Match: Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya was named the ‘Impact Player of the Match’ after India defeated Oman by 21 runs in their final Group A match of the Asia Cup at Zayed Cricket Stadium on Friday, September 19, 2025. The Board of Control for Cricket in India shared a dressing room video showing the post-match medal ceremony. Head coach Gautam Gambhir asked training assistant Dayanand Garani to announce the winner. Garani named Pandya and called him “everyone’s pride and honour.”

Pandya said the team was tested but everyone stepped up and performed their roles. He urged teammates to treat the upcoming match against Pakistan as “just another game.” He also dedicated his medal to Garani, acknowledging his efforts in keeping the players sharp with fielding drills. Pandya placed the medal around Garani’s neck in the dressing room.

India posted 188 for eight in a challenging total. Oman managed 167 for four in response and finished the group stage without a win.

Pandya took a one-handed catch to dismiss Kaleem in the death overs, a key moment that shifted momentum in India’s favour. He also bowled four overs for 26 runs, taking the wicket of Hammad Mirza, who had scored 51 off 33 balls. However, Pandya was dismissed for one run after a run-out incident.

India will begin their Super 4 campaign against Pakistan before facing Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. The top two teams from the round advance to the final.

