"Hardik Pandya's bowling is important": Sanjay Manjrekar

New Delhi [India], August 21 : Stating that all-rounder Hardik Pandya's bowling will be important in the ICC World Cup starting from October 5, former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar stressed that India's triumph in the 2011 edition was because pure batters like Suresh Raina and Yuvraj Singh bowled whenever needed.

"Hardik Pandya’s form is a little bit of concern, his bowling because you will have to do a lot of physical work in the world Cup because you need him as the all-rounder not just a batter so at least 6-7 over per innings is what is expected from him. When India won the world in 2011, it was because of people like Suresh Raina and Yuvraj Singh pure batters who bowled a bit, so Hardik Pandya’s bowling is very important," Manjrekar told exclusively to Star Sports on 'Follow the Blues', regarding on Hardik Pandya’s role as an all-rounder in Team India.

In 11 ODI matches this year, Hardik has taken 10 wickets at an average of 34.10, with the best bowling figures of 3/44. In 10 ODI innings, he has scored 280 runs at an average of 31.11 and a strike rate of 97.22, with two half-centuries.

Manjrekar shared his opinion on whether Suryakumar Yadav should play in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, he said "I think most issues seem to address that the batter is in pretty good form. India of course has to ponder on the Suryakumar Yadav case because 50 overs cricket is not quite making the same impact but he will be such a big temptation on a big stage when he walks in with just 15-17 overs left in the innings, can be a game changer. So that is an issue India need to sort of finalise whether they want, Suryakumar Yadav, so that is one loose and they need to tie."

Suryakumar's high-risk, 360-degree batting has won him a lot of acclaim and success in T20Is. In 53 T20Is and 50 T20Is, he has scored 1,841 runs at an average of 46.02 and a strike rate of over 172. He has scored three centuries and 15 half-centuries, with the best score of 117.

But for Suryakumar, 'SKY' has not been the limit in ODIs. In 26 ODIs and 24 innings, he has managed just 511 runs at an average of 24.33, with two half-centuries. Interestingly, Suryakumar got a solid start in ODI cricket. In his first six innings, he scored 261 runs at an average of 65.25, with two half-centuries. His last half-century was in February 2022 against West Indies.

But since then, it has been downhill for the batter. In 18 innings that followed since his last fifty, he has scored just 250 runs at an average of 14.70, with the best score of 35. This also includes three successive golden ducks against Australia.

Manjrekar highlighted the importance of the spin department in Team India, he said, "I guess in the spin department Chahal needs to rise to the occasion in the 50 overs format to get those crucial wickets along with Kuldeep Yadav because Jadeja will be your containment bowler. I think the same department is always going to be a bit of a gamble with all teams considering the pitches and sizes of the grounds in India."

