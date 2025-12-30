Harmanpreet Kaur’s 68 Guides India to 175/7 Against Sri Lanka (VIDEO)

India Women’s National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka Women Match Scorecard: Captain Harmanpreet Kaur struck a composed half-century and Arundhati Reddy provided a late flourish as India posted 175 for 7 against Sri Lanka in the fifth and final women’s T20 international on Tuesday. Kaur scored 68 to anchor the innings after India slipped to four wickets inside the first 10 overs at the Greenfield International Stadium. Reddy’s unbeaten 20 off the final over lifted India to a competitive total in the series finale.

Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu won the toss and elected to field. Her decision paid early dividends as India lost opener Shafali Verma for five, while debutant G. Kamalini made 12. Harleen Deol showed promise but was dismissed for 13, and wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh fell cheaply for five in the ninth over.

Athapaththu struck again soon after, removing Deepti Sharma, who top-edged a slog to midwicket and was caught by Nimasha Madushani. India were 66 for 4 at that stage.

Kaur steadied the innings alongside Amanjot Kaur, combining for a 61-run stand for the sixth wicket. Amanjot played the supporting role with 21 off 18 balls, rotating the strike as Kaur found the boundary regularly. Kaur brought up her fifty in the 15th over, striking Athapaththu for consecutive fours.

Rashmika Sewwandi broke the partnership by dismissing Amanjot, and Kavisha Dilhari later cleaned up Kaur in the 18th over. India were briefly stalled before Reddy and Sneh Rana added a crucial 33 runs off 14 balls for the eighth wicket.

Reddy smashed 20 runs off Malki Madara in the final over as India finished on 175 for 7, setting Sri Lanka a target of 176 to avoid a clean sweep in the five-match series.