"He knows when to pull trigger": India opener Ruturaj Gaikwad showers praise on Rinku Singh

Dublin [Ireland], August 21 : Team India opener Ruturaj Gaikwad showered praise on Rinku Singh and stated that the batter knows when to pull the trigger.

India clinched their three-match series against Ireland with an impressive 33-run victory in Dublin on Sunday.

India opener Gaikwad also believes that experiencing success with the bat early in his international career will benefit the cricketer much.

Rinku's cameo gave India's innings a much-needed spark, and his 28-ball 55-run stand with Shivam Dube (22 not out) helped India end with a flourish. Rinku was named Player of the Match for his blistering 21-ball 38.

"Rinku has already become everyone's favourite after this year's IPL. He showed a lot of maturity while batting this year in the IPL. One of the standout things about Rinku is that he doesn't attack from ball one. He always gives himself time. Whatever the situation is, he always assesses the condition and then he goes on attack mode," Ruturaj Gaikwad said in a post-match press conference.

Gaikwad said that youngsters can learn a lot from watching southpaw play and termed him as someone who evaluates the situation very well.

“So, I think this is a good thing to learn for all the upcoming players or people who want to be a finisher. It's always important that you take some time and then you can always cover up later. So, this year he has learned this skill well. He knows when to pull the trigger. He pulls the trigger at the right time. It was an important innings for him, as it was his debut. And I feel, this will help him a lot," Gaikwad added.

Earlier, India posted a good total of 185/5 on the back of a cultivated half-century from opener Ruturaj Gaikwad (58) and some big late aggressive hitting from Rinku Singh (38 from 21 deliveries).

Experienced opener Andy Balbirnie's 72 gave Ireland some hope with some valuable runs at the top of the order in reply, but Ravi Bishnoi (2/37), Prasidh Krishna (2/29) and Bumrah picked up two wickets each to ensure India registered the victory.

