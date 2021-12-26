Herath tests negative, spinner joins Bangladesh team after 14-day quarantine

Bangladesh spin bowling consultant Rangana Herath has completed his 14-day quarantine and has been allowed to join the team ahead of the two Test series against New Zealand. Herath tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in New Zealand while eight other members of the Test squad comprising players and support staff were asked to undergo extended quarantine as they were in close contact with a COVID-positive patient who was flying with them from Malaysia to New Zealand.

''MIQ (Managed Isolation and Quarantine) facilities released me today and now I am so happy to be back with the team. At the same time I had a kind of difficult two weeks with that (quarantine) but I am so glad to be back and looking forward to the tour. At the same time I must thank BCB and New Zealand healthcare as they looked after me very well,'' Herath said on Sunday (December 26).The Bangladesh team is currently in Tauranga for the last phase of preparation. Due to the quarantine, they couldn't play the two-day intra-squad match which was scheduled on December 22 and 23 but they will play a two-day game against the New Zealand XI on December 28-29.The opening Test is scheduled to be played at the Bay Oval in Tauranga starting on January 1 while the second Test will be played from January 9 at Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

