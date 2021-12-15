Bangladesh spin-bowling coach Rangana Herath tests positive for COVID in New Zealand

Bangladesh spin bowling coach Rangana Herath has tested positive for COVID-19 in New Zealand. BCB officials said that nine members of the Test squad comprising players and support staff are undergoing extended quarantine as they were in close contact with a COVID-positive patient who was flying with them from Malaysia to New Zealand.''Herath is corona positive and will be doing extended quarantine till he is cleared,'' BCB cricket operations chairman, Akram Khan, said on Wednesday (December 15).

"Look there was a corona positive in the plane and a couple of members of our squad along with Herath were in close contact with him. They are asked to do quarantine while Herath was found positive from them,'' he said. ''Other members of the squad have already been freed to practice from today though they could not do so due to rain after completing their mandatory quarantine period. The rest (who are asked to quarantine) will join them after obtaining a corona negative result following their quarantine period they were asked to complete.' The opening Test is scheduled to be played at the Bay Oval in Tauranga, starting on January 1. The second Test will be played from January 9. Due to a quarantine relaxation in New Zealand, Bangladesh will also get the opportunity to play a couple of two-day practice games.



