Thane District: 1,452 Children Orphaned by COVID-19 

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on families around the world, and India is no exception. In Thane district, a suburb of Mumbai, 1,452 children have been orphaned by the virus.

These children have lost either one or both parents to COVID-19. They are now facing a difficult and uncertain future.

The Maharashtra government is providing financial assistance to these children. Each child receives 2,250 rupees per month. The government is also providing educational assistance, health insurance, and other support.

"This assistance will help these children to survive and thrive," said Mahendra Gayakwad, the district women and child development officer. "We will continue to provide them with support until they are 18 years old."

The government is also working to ensure that these children are properly cared for. They are being placed in foster homes or with relatives. They are also being provided with counseling and other services to help them cope with their loss.

The COVID-19 pandemic has left a lasting scar on Thane district. The lives of these 1,452 children have been forever changed. But with the help of the government and the community, they can hope to build a better future.