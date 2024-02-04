Rangana Herath Refuses BCB Contract for Spin Mentor Role

Bangladesh Cricket Board said on Saturday (February 3) that former spin bowling coach Rangana Herath has declined to work with them again as he rejected the offer proposed to him. He rejected the offer that was put on the table, which brought an end to his association with BCB. As per Cricbuzz, Herath was asked to spend 200 days in Bangladesh to work with the local talents. As per initial reports, the former cricketer had no problem regarding with that but might have changed his mind after speaking to his lawyers. BCB cricket operations chairman Jalal Yunus confirmed the development and added that Herath didn’t accept their proposal.

“Herath is not with us. The offer we made to him (Herath) he did not accept and so he is no more with us,” Yunus said.Meanwhile, BCB recently formed a five-member committee to recruit foreign coaches for the national team. The committee includes former captains Khaled Mahmud and Naimur Rahman along with BCB chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury and BCB programme head David Moore ad Yunus. Revealing their conversations in the board room, Yunus mentioned that they have shortlisted some of the candidates and a virtual interview will take place on February 6. Notably, there are multiple vacant positions in the Bangladesh Cricket Team at the moment, as they are currently looking for a head coach, strength and conditioning coach, pace bowling coach, an analyst, and a few others. Yunus confirmed that the head coach will soon be finalized and will join the squad on February 20 ahead of the Sri Lanka series.“The head coach will arrive on February 20 and we are working to fill the vacant positions. We have a committee that includes Naimur Rahman, Khaled Mahmud, CEO (Nizamuddin Chowdhury), David Moore, and me. Today we sat and made the short list and very soon we will take an interview. We will take virtual interview on February 6 from the shortlist,” Yunus said.