Covishield Vaccine Side Effect: Serum Institute Faces Legal Action As Parents of Deceased Girls Prepare Lawsuit

The Serum Institute of India, which makes the vaccine in India, is likely to be in trouble after the vaccine maker AstraZeneca itself admitted that there was a side effect due to Covishield. Two girls had died in India after taking the Covishield vaccine. The girls' parents are now preparing to drag Serum to court.

Adar Poonawalla's company Serum Institute had produced the vaccine made by a UK company. Apart from providing the vaccine in India, the vaccine was also given to countries around the world. This made India a boon for these countries. Two days ago, Britain's AstraZeneca, which made the vaccine, admitted in court that the vaccine could cause blood clots. Now this raises the possibility of filing claims against Serum in India.

There were claims that the coronavirus vaccine was a side effect. Young people were having sudden heart attacks. This led to these claims, which were later rejected. Two girls had died after receiving the Covishield vaccine during the pandemic. Now, the girl's father has announced that he will file a suit against Serum.

The two girls have been identified as Ritika Sri Omtry and Karunya. They had died within days of being vaccinated during the coronavirus pandemic. Ritika was studying architecture. She was given her first dose in May. Within a week, she had developed a fever and vomiting. After a few days, she couldn't even walk. An MRI scan revealed blood clots and bleeding in her brain. She died within two weeks.

Her parents did not know the real cause of her death. In 2021, they filed an RTI application, which revealed that she had thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome TT and died due to side effects of the vaccine. Similarly, Venugopal Govindan's daughter Karunya also died in July 2021. She died within a month of being vaccinated. At the time, the National Committee on Vaccines rejected his claim, saying there was not sufficient evidence.

Claims are being filed against AstraZeneca from TTK. Now, the parents of the two girls are preparing to file similar claims on Serum as well. AstraZeneca's vaccine has been banned in the UK for safety reasons. A legal process has been initiated to compensate people who died due to the vaccine. These families are also demanding that the side effects of the vaccine be acknowledged.