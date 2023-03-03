Here's how you can book tickets for inaugural WPL, Check Prices

Cricket fans are all set to welcome the Women’s Premier League (WPL). The inaugural edition of the franchise cricket tournament will see a number of top-ranked women cricketers in the world. Five powerhouse teams including Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz will compete during the month-long campaign to take the first trophy home. The WPL 2023 will kick off on March 4 with the blockbuster clash between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants.The online ticketing procedure began a couple of days ago and here's how you can book the tickets:

Step 1: Open Bookmyshow (app or website) and type 'Women's Premier League' in the search box.

Step 2: After the WPL homepage opens, scroll down to select the match you want to watch.

Step 3: Select tickets for the stands where you want to sit

Step 4: Go through the payment process and tickets will be booked.

Ticket Prices

The tickets vary from free to INR 400. For girls and women, the tickets are absolutely free but the male counterparts will have to pay for tickets ranging from INR 100, 250 to 400 being the last amount.The ticket booking will open for the next five matches only and if you want to book for the matches happening next week, you will have to wait for a few days for the portal to show. For example, currently, the bookings are open for the games happening till March 7. The booking will open for games after that.