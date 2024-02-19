Super excited to see what we can produce this year: Delhi Capitals' captain Meg Lanning ahead of WPL 2024

Bengaluru (Karnataka)[India], February 19 : With the Women's Premier League 2024 just around the corner, preparations are in top gear for the Delhi Capitals as they aim to improve upon their runners-up performance from last season.

Speaking after her first training session with the team in Bengaluru, Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning said, "It's nice to get out here, have a bit of run around. Everyone looks in really good nick. There is a lot of improvement from everyone, and I'm super excited to see what we can produce this year."

Lanning, a legendary figure in women's cricket, led Delhi Capitals to a near-perfect campaign in the inaugural edition of the WPL. They finished on top in the league stage, but narrowly missed out on winning the title last year.

When asked about her best experience from the inaugural season, the former Australia captain said, "I loved the time last year. Opening the batting with Shafali was a lot of fun and it is something I'm looking forward to again this year. I think as a group, we gelled nicely. It was a very easy group, nice to hang out on and off the field, we seemed to be able to come together, so it was a lot of fun. I'm sure this year it's going to be much the same."

Lanning, who has scored as many as 3405 runs in 132 matches in her T20I career, announced her retirement from international cricket in November 2023. Speaking about life after retirement, the 31-year-old batter said, "I don't like the word retirement, but it's been nice to be a little bit quiet, spend time at home, and play some cricket here and there.

"I still love playing, and I've been looking forward to the WPL, so really excited and hopefully can help Delhi win the title this year," she concluded.

The Delhi Capitals will begin their WPL 2024 campaign against the defending champions Mumbai Indians at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, February 23.

