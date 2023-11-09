Meg Lanning's cricket journey: Records, titles, and unbeaten streaks

As Meg Lanning, the iconic captain of Australia's women's cricket team, bids farewell to international cricket, her remarkable career is best defined by the extraordinary numbers she leaves behind. Lanning's legacy is etched in records and milestones that highlight her unparalleled contributions to the sport.

A Record-Breaking Run Scorer

Lanning's name is synonymous with run-scoring excellence. With a career tally of 8,594 runs in women's internationals, she not only departs as the leading run-getter for Australia but also stands as the fifth-highest run-scorer among all batters in women's internationals.

Centuries Galore

In the realm of centuries, Lanning's feats are awe-inspiring. Her 17 international hundreds are the most for any female cricketer. Fifteen of these centuries were registered in the One Day Internationals (ODIs), setting a record in the format. Suzie Bates is the only other batter with ten or more centuries in Women's ODIs.

World Cup Dominance

Lanning's captaincy prowess was at its zenith in World Cup competitions. She led Australia to five World Cup titles, including four T20 World Cups (2014, 2018, 2020, and 2023) and one ODI World Cup (2022). No other captain, be it male or female, has managed to clinch more than two World Cups, underscoring her leadership brilliance.

Captaincy Masterclass

Lanning's captaincy record is equally impressive. She secured 146 wins as Australia's captain across formats, marking the most matches won as a captain in women's internationals. Within this tally, 76 of those wins came in T20Is, the highest for any captain in the format, transcending gender lines.

Exceptional ODI Batting

Lanning's batting prowess in ODIs is unmatched. Her average of 53.51 stands as the best for any woman with a minimum of 25 innings. Additionally, her strike rate of 92.20 ranks as the fifth-best in women's ODIs where data is available.

A Century in a Blink

Lanning's century against New Zealand in 2012 remains etched in history as the fastest-recorded century in women's ODI cricket, requiring a mere 45 balls. Only two recorded centuries were faster than Lanning's until 2012, not discriminating between men's and women's ODIs.

Chasing Excellence

Lanning's ten ODI hundreds out of fifteen came while chasing, setting a record in women's ODIs. Amy Satterthwaite follows with five such centuries. Impressively, all ten of Lanning's centuries in run-chases culminated in successful outcomes.

A Record as Captain

Lanning's leadership was characterized by her capacity to convert opportunities into triumphs. She accumulated 13 centuries as a captain across three formats, a record in women's internationals. Her 6,409 runs as captain placed her among the elite, exceeded only by Charlotte Edwards (6,728) and Mithali Raj (6,546).

Unbeaten Streak

Meg Lanning's captaincy was marked by unbeaten streaks. She led her team to 24 consecutive ODI victories between 2018 and 2021, the longest winning streak for any captain in ODI cricket, irrespective of gender. Furthermore, she holds the record for most consecutive internationals won as a captain, achieving 21 consecutive wins between March 2014 and July 2015.

T20 Excellence

In T20Is, Lanning's 3,405 runs are the second-most by any woman in the format, trailing only Suzie Bates' 4,021 runs. Remarkably, Lanning is the sole Australian woman to accumulate 3,000-plus T20I runs.

Double Centuries in T20I

Lanning is among the select few women to have scored two or more centuries in T20Is. Her 126 against Ireland in 2014 and unbeaten 133* against England in 2019 were the highest individual scores in women's T20Is at the time.

Youngest Century-Maker

At the youthful age of 18 years and 288 days, Lanning scripted history by becoming the youngest player to score an international century for Australia.

Highest Individual Score in ODI Run-Chases

Lanning's highest score of 152* against Sri Lanka in the 2017 World Cup remains the highest individual score in a run-chase in women's ODIs. Impressively, she possesses three out of the top five individual scores in women's ODI run-chases.

Unparalleled Unbeaten Streak

Meg Lanning's captaincy was marked by an astonishing 35-match unbeaten streak. Her last defeat as captain came against India in an ODI in September 2021, making her the longest-reigning captain with an unbeaten streak in international cricket.

As Meg Lanning bows out of international cricket, her records and achievements cast a shadow that will be challenging for any future cricketer to surpass. Her impact on women's cricket extends far beyond numbers, as she leaves a legacy that will continue to inspire generations of cricketers.