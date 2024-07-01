Hurricane Beryl Strands Team India in Barbados, Disrupting Travel Plans for T20 World Cup Winners

Kensington Oval was filled with Indian fans who traveled to Barbados to witness Rohit Sharma's team win the T20 World Cup for the second time, defeating South Africa by seven runs in the final. While the Indian fans in Barbados celebrated the victory, the team's true celebrations are planned for their return to India. However, Hurricane Beryl has disrupted their return plans, leaving them stuck in Barbados.

Reports indicated that Hurricane Beryl, originating in the Atlantic, intensified with maximum sustained winds reaching 210 kmph. The Category 4 hurricane was approximately 570 km east-southeast of Barbados, leading to reports suggesting the imminent closure of Bridgetown airport later in the evening.

According to a BCCI source speaking to news agency PTI, the Indian team, originally scheduled to fly Emirates from New York via Dubai, will now return home on a charter flight. The contingent comprises approximately 70 members, including players, support staff, families, and officials.

"The team was supposed to leave from here (Bridgetown) to New York and then reach India via Dubai. But now the plan is to get a charter flight straight from here to Delhi. A meeting with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also being considered," a source said.