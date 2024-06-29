Tropical Storm Beryl Live Tracker Map on Windy: Severe Cyclonic Storm Likely to Hit Caribbean Amid India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 Final Match

Amid the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and South Africa in Barbados, a severe tropical storm, Beryl, could bring heavy rainfall and flash floods in the Caribbean as a threatening storm to fall on Sunday, June 30, in the region and adjourning areas. Beryl is the second named storm to form in the Atlantic in 2024.

This will be the season's first pre-monsoon cyclone, potentially named 'Beryl.' Cyclone Beryl can be tracked live on Windy. As of now, tropical storm a low-pressure area is brewing in the North Atlantic ocean and heading towards the Caribbean Island.

Also Read | IND vs SA, T20 World Cup 2024 Final: Rain Likely During India vs South Africa Match in Barbados As Tropical Storm Beryl Heading to Caribbean.

The National Hurricane Center said in its latest advisory that the tropical storm will strengthen into a severe Tropical Storm by June 30. The tropical storm had sustained wind speeds of 50 miles per hour.

Tropical Storm Beryl Live Tracker Map

Coming back to the World Cup match, India to take on South Africa at Kensington Oval Stadium in Barbados on Saturday. Rohit Sharma-led will be aiming to end their drought for an ICC trophy since 2013's Champions Trophy and also win their first T20 World Cup since 2007's inaugural edition in South Africa.

South Africa and India were the only sides to remain unbeaten in the 2024 edition of the T20 World Cup after displaying stupendous performances in the marquee event.