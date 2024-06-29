IND vs SA, T20 World Cup 2024 Final: Rain Likely During India vs South Africa Match in Barbados As Tropical Storm Beryl Heading to Caribbean

India will take South Africa in the final match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at the Kensington Oval Stadium in Barbados on Saturday, June 29. The Rohit Sharma-led team will await achieving what they gained in 2007 when they lifted the T20 World Cup trophy in South Africa under MS Dhoni's leadership.

Looking at the opposite side, South Africa will be determined to get their hands on a maiden ICC T20 World Cup trophy. They are in terrific form in this tournament, and the Aiden Markram-led side will be looking to ensure the Men in Blue return empty-handed despite their dominance in the event.

Tropical Storm Beryl Heading to Caribbean

BREAKING: Tropical Storm Beryl forms in the Atlantic, heading towards the Caribbean pic.twitter.com/kINJnxQcsw — BNO News (@BNONews) June 29, 2024

South Africa and India are the only sides to stay unbeaten in the 2024 edition of the T20 World Cup after displaying stupendous performances in the marquee event. Both teams have had contrasting runs in the tournament. The Rohit Sharma-led side has dominated each side that it has faced in the tournament, including heavyweights like Australia, Pakistan, and England.

While the Proteas have, on numerous occasions, escaped by a narrow margin en route to the final. Bangladesh and Nepal gave them a run for their money in the group stage. In their final game of the Super 8 against the co-hosts, the West Indies, they almost sealed their exit while chasing the revised target of 123.

Barbados Weather Updates:

According to information issued by the BNO news agency on Saturday (June 29) in its latest bulletin at 11 pm, the tropical depression has strengthened into tropical storm Beryl and heading towards Caribbean island.

“The Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) continues to closely monitor the development of Tropical Storm Beryl located near 9.3N 43.6W 1100 miles/ 1800 km east-southeast of Barbados, at 11 pm tonight, Friday 28th June 2024,” the BMS said in the bulletin.

However, tropical storm Beryl is expected to fall in the Caribbean on Sunday (June 20) and affect Barbados late on the weekend. There is a chance of flash floods and storm-force winds in the West Indies and other parts of the Caribbean Islands.

The Barbados weather forecast agency predicted heavy rainfall throughout the day on June 29. The threat of rain is also looming over the final, but a reserve day is in place if the weather is not in favour.