T20 World Cup 2024 Final Barbados Weather Update: Rain Threat Looms Over India v South Africa Match - Check Forecast Here

India secured a commanding 68-run victory over England in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2024, advancing to the final. The Men in Blue will face South Africa in the summit clash on June 29 at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown. Both teams are unbeaten in the tournament, setting the stage for an epic contest.

Concerns loom over potential weather disruptions, as rain has affected several matches in the West Indies, including the second semi-final. According to Accuweather.com, there is a 46% chance of rainfall during the daytime on match day, with a predicted two hours of rain and 99% cloud cover.

There is a 60-minute buffer for the match to start without overs being reduced. If play begins by 9 p.m. IST, a full 40-over game is expected. The game can be delayed up to 190 minutes, with the latest possible start at 11:10 p.m. IST, allowing for a minimum of 10 overs per side. If the match does not commence by then, it will move to the reserve day on June 30. The same rules apply for the reserve day, and if play is not possible, India and South Africa will be declared co-champions, similar to the 2002 ICC Champions Trophy shared by Sri Lanka and India.

Rohit Sharma Leads India to Victory

In the semi-final, after being put to bat, Rohit Sharma led India's charge with his second consecutive half-century in the tournament. India posted a total of 171 runs, supported by Suryakumar Yadav's 47 and valuable cameos from Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, and Axar Patel.

India's spinners dominated with the ball, with Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav each taking three wickets. Jasprit Bumrah added two more, as England was bowled out for 103 runs.

India's win sets up a final clash against South Africa, promising an intense battle for the T20 World Cup 2024 title.