"I congratulate Harbhajan Singh on a remarkable career" Ganguly on Harbhajan Singh's retirement

Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh announced retirement from all formats of cricket ​on Friday. The news of Harbhajan's quitting from cricket came via his official Twitter account. The off-spinner's cricketing career spanned for around 23 years. He made his debut appearance for India back then in 1998 and played his last game for the country in 2015.

As Harbhajan announced his retirement many players paid tribute to the legendary cricketer now, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly congratulated Habhajan Singh he said "His first full Test series against Australia in 2001 is the greatest that I have seen where one bowler single-handedly won the series. He was a captain's delight. As a bowler, he hated putting fielders in the deep. Bhajji has been an absolute match winner. He should be proud of what he has achieved. I want to tell him that the new innings in his life will be as exciting."

He further added in his statement, that Harbhajan inspires him he said "I congratulate Harbhajan Singh on a remarkable career. He has faced several challenges in his life, but Bhajji is not the one to give up. He has overcome many hurdles and put many setbacks behind him to rise every time. What inspired me the most about him was his hunger to perform,".

"His strength was his guts and courage. He was always very passionate, and his immense self-belief meant he never shied away from a fight. He also kept the dressing room atmosphere light and that is something really important," added the former captain.