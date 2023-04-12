"I think experience was bitter-sweet," says RCB debutant Wayne Parnell on match against LSG

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], April 12 : South African all-rounder Wayne Parnell made his debut for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the match against Lucknow Super Giants at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. He picked two wickets but his team failed to win in the last ball thriller.

Talking about his first game, Parnell said that the experience was both bitter as well as sweet.

"I think it was bitter-sweet. We got a really good total with the bat, started well with the ball in the powerplay, let them get away a little bit in the middle overs, credit to Stoinis and Pooran." Parnell said, according to RCB.

"They came in and looked like they were not going to mis-hit anything. Then again, we brought it back. In hindsight, 10 runs short but I think we still had enough runs, as a bowling run, we were 5-10 per cent off but also have to give credit to Lucknow, their batters came out and chased it well," Pacer continued.

Despite RCB putting a mammoth target of 212, LSG chased it in a last-ball finish with one wicket in hand.

Batting first, blistering half-centuries from trio skipper Faf du Plessis (79*), Virat Kohli (61) and Glenn Maxwell (59), RCB gave a massive total.

In the debut match for RCB, Wayne Parnell displayed exceptional bowling and stuck twice, dismissing Deepak Hooda and Krunal Pandya in the fourth over of the game.

However, quickfire half-centuries by Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran and Ayush Badoni's 30 guided LSG to victory.

Parnell said that it was a very long break since he had played IPL which was in 2014. He further went on to say that it was exciting for him to return.

"I wouldn't say nervous, I was excited, it was the first time I've played in the IPL since 2014 so it was a very long break but I've been following the IPL every year, so it's nothing new to me in terms of playing against these guys," Parnell said.

"Also playing at the Chinnaswamy, a home debut as well is really special, probably the most disappointing is not winning. The crowd here is amazing, I'm sure we'll see that for the rest of the competition as well," he added.

