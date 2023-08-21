"I will not say that I regret anything": India captain Harmanpreet Kaur on Dhaka umpiring outburst

New Delhi [India], August 21 : Despite receiving a two-match ban for her antics in the third ODI against Bangladesh in Dhaka last month, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur has no remorse.

"I will not say that I regret anything because at the end of the day as a player you want to see that fair things are happening. As a player you always have the right to express yourself and what you're feeling," she told The Cricket Paper on the sidelines of the 'Women's Hundred' as stated by ESPNcrcinfo.

"I don't think I said anything wrong to any player or any person. I just said what happened on the field. I don't regret anything," she added.

During the Dhaka ODI, Harmanpreet expressed her displeasure with the umpiring by breaking the stumps with her bat and then went on to term the umpiring "pathetic" at the post-match presentation.

Harmanpreet received three demerit points for "showing dissent at an umpiring decision" and another for "public criticism" of match officials, in addition to fines of 50 per cent and 25 per cent of her match fee for the two violations.

According to ICC, Kaur was fined 50 per cent of her match fee for the Level 2 offence and received three demerit points on her disciplinary record.

As a result, Harmanpreet will miss the first two matches of India's campaign at the Asian Games T20 competition in Hanghzou in September-October.

