ICC T20 World Cup 2022: India to play Australia and New Zealand in Brisbane

India will play Australia and New Zealand in Brisbane on October 17 and 19 respectively, while the first warmup match will be between West Indies and UAE at the Junction Oval on October 10. Scotland then takes on the Netherlands and Sri Lanka to play Zimbabwe in the two other games on the same day at the same venue.

The warm-up fixtures will not carry official T20 International status. Warm-up fixtures will not be open to spectators, however, the four warm-up matches at The Gabba on October 17 and 19 will be broadcast live by the ICC's Global Broadcast Partner Star Sports.The ICC digital channels will feature live scores and match highlights for all matches.The main tournament begins in Geelong with Sri Lanka taking on Namibia on October 16.