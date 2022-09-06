If India lose another...': Virender Sehwag makes bold prediction on match against Sri Lanka

India will be looking to bounce back from their defeat to Pakistan as they lock horns with Sri Lanka on Tuesday. With Chahal's form being a cause for concern, India could make some changes for this important clash. However, r Virender Sehwag made a bold prediction on who would win the continental showpiece this year. Speaking to Cricbuzz, Sehwag stated that the upcoming match for India is a must-win game, considering their defeat to Pakistan in their previous Super 4 match. The Indian cricket legend also boldly predicted that Pakistan could emerge as winners.

If India lose another match by chance, they will be out of the tournament. Pakistan have the advantage because if they lose one match and win another, their net run rate will take them to the final as they have lost one match and won two. India have lost one and if they lose another, they are out. So pressure is on India. Pakistan will play in the final after a long time and have also beaten India after a long time in the Asia Cup", he said. Pakistan have won the Asia Cup only twice, compared to India's seven and Sri Lanka's five. In their Super 4 match against India, Pakistan won by five wickets. Mohammad Rizwan hammered 71 runs off 51 balls as Pakistan chased a target of 182 runs in 19.5 overs. Initially, India had posted 181 for seven in 20 overs, with Virat Kohli registering 60 off 44 balls.