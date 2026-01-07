IND U19 vs SA U19: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Aaron George Power India to 393/7 vs South Africa

India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: India’s Under-19 cricket team scored 393 for seven in 50 overs against South Africa in the third Youth One-Day International on Wednesday. Openers Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Aaron George both hit centuries to give India a strong start. Suryavanshi scored 127 off 74 balls, while George made 118 from 106 deliveries.

South Africa’s Under-19 captain won the toss and opted to field first. George played a measured innings, while Suryavanshi was aggressive, helping India put on a 227-run opening partnership. Suryavanshi was the first wicket to fall, dismissed in the 26th over.

India has already secured an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series and will aim for a 3-0 sweep in the final game. Despite rain interruptions in the first two matches, India stayed ahead on both occasions under the DLS method.