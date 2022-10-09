IND v SA, 2nd ODI: Were looking to play according to the merit of the ball, says Ishan Kishan

Ranchi, Oct 9 Left-handed batter Ishan Kishan revealed that he and right-hander Shreyas Iyer were always looking to play their shots according to the merit of the ball during their partnership that helped India to an emphatic seven-wicket win over South Africa in the second ODI at JSCA International Stadium on Sunday.

On a slow and low pitch, Iyer (113 not out off 111 balls) and Kishan (93 off 84 balls) shared a match-winning stand of 161 off 155 balls for the third wicket to take India home in a chase of 279 with 25 balls remaining.

The win also meant that India levelled the three-match series 1-1 to set the stage up for a mouthwatering decider in New Delhi on Tuesday. The duo were also helped by the fact that dew hampered the South African bowlers' efforts' to put a lid on the scoring rate.

"It's difficult here sometimes because I played so many matches in Ranchi, it is not easy for the new batters to score runs, so we were looking to play according to the merit of the ball and not to play any harsh shots, and it's a matter of putting the pressure on the other team as well and the positive mindset helped a lot," said Kishan after the match ended.

What was the standout point from Kishan's knock of 93 on his home turf off 84 balls, hitting four fours and seven sixes, was him constantly attacking the left-arm spinners and taking them to the cleaners by piercing the leg-side against the fast bowlers.

"(Anrich) Nortje, (Kagiso) Rabada are too quick and sometimes the ball isn't coming on properly and stopping a touch and the next ball it was coming really quick. So, I was planning to go for it if it was near my chest and not to play a pre-determined shot if the ball is not there. So I was just trying to put the ball in the gap and it went my way," added Kishan.

Playing at his home ground in international cricket for the first time and contributing to India's victory was a very pleasing factor for Kishan.

"Feeling good, it's 1-1, so very excited to play the decider at Delhi. Really happy about with the way we contributed to the team. It is my home ground, there were too many people watching."

"When I was fielding they were asking me to get a hundred today, unfortunately, I missed it. No worries, I'm just happy that my team won the game today and maybe in the next game I will give my best and make my team win again."

Iyer, who hit 15 fours in his 111-ball 113, his second century in the format and was named 'Player of the Match', stayed till the end and combined timing with placement despite cramps hampering him. "I am ecstatic, to be honest. When I went in to bat, I spoke to Ishan and he was in the mindset to take on the bowlers. So we decided to play the ball on merit and see how it goes."

"I am not someone who changes according to the bowler. I am someone who changes on the instinct. It's not something I try in nets first, I change it in the match itself. Tomorrow is a travel day and then the day after another match (series decider in New Delhi). Motivated for that, let's see what's in store for me and the team."

