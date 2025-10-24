IND vs AUS, Sydney Weather Forecast: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in India vs Australia 3rd ODI Match?

India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Probable Playing 11s: The third and final ODI between India and Australia will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground on October 25, 2025. The match has become a dead rubber as Australia have already secured an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. According to weather forecast, Sydney is expected to have clear skies and a sunny afternoon during the match. Temperatures will range from 16 degrees Celsius to 23 degrees Celsius. Humidity will be between 56 and 69 percent. Winds will increase gradually as the day progresses. Rain is not expected during match hours, offering near-ideal conditions for the final game of the series.

The pitch is expected to favour the batsmen, although spinners have performed well in previous games at the venue. A high-scoring encounter is likely.

Australia vs India 3rd ODI Match Details

Match: India vs Australia, 3rd ODI

Date: Saturday, October 25

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Match Start Time: 9:00 AM IST

Toss Time: 8:30 AM IST

Television Broadcast in India: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Jio Hotstar app and website

Australia vs India 3rd ODI Probable Playing XIs

India: Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

Australia: Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head, Matthew Short, Matthew Renshaw, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Xavier Bartlett, Jack Edwards, Adam Zampa, Nathan Ellis