IND vs OMN LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch India vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 Match 12

India National Cricket Team vs Oman National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: India won the toss and chose to bat against Oman in the 12th match of Group A in the Asia Cup 2025 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Friday, September 19, 2025. Suryakumar Yadav’s team has already qualified for the Super Four with wins over the UAE and Pakistan. The defending champions will look to continue their unbeaten run and carry momentum into the next stage. Oman has been eliminated after back-to-back defeats but will hope to put up a spirited fight against India. They will look to test the champions in all three departments and end their campaign on a positive note. The live telecast of the match will be available on the Sony Sports Network channels, including Sony Sports Ten 1, Ten 3 Hindi, Ten 4 Tamil, Ten 4 Telugu, and Ten 5. Fans can also stream the match online through the Sony Liv app or website. A subscription is required to access the streaming.

Suryakumar Yadav said the team wants to bat first to assess its depth and give players more game time before the Super Four stage. “We are looking to bat first. We have not batted first in this competition and we want to know our depth. Having game time is important going into the Super 4s. We want to continue the good habits we are doing in the first two games and want to continue to do that. It is looking nice and our openers will assess it further,” he said during the toss. He confirmed two changes in the team, including Harshit Rana.

Oman captain Jatinder Singh said batting first would have been his choice. He added the experience of playing against India is valuable for the young Omani team. “I would have batted first. It is a great experience to take from here. Our team is young, lack exposure but this gives them a good chance to come here and test themselves. It is a great opportunity to share the field with India and get a look at their mindset,” he said.

India vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 Match 12 Live Streaming Info

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Date: Friday, Sept. 19, 2025

Start time: 8:00 p.m. IST

Toss: 7:30 p.m. IST

Where to watch

Telecast: Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 Tamil, Sony Sports Ten 4 Telugu, Sony Sports Ten 5

Live streaming: SonyLIV app and website

India vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 Match 12 Weather Report, Pitch Report of Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

There is no forecast of rain in Abu Dhabi on match day. The maximum temperature is expected to reach 39°C, while the minimum could dip to around 28°C. Dry and hot conditions are likely throughout the evening.

The pitch at Sheikh Zayed Stadium is expected to be good for batting but offers some help to bowlers. In previous matches, the wicket has been slow, and the ball has kept low in the first half of the innings. Batters will need time to adjust to the conditions. Once they do, scoring 120-130 in the last ten overs is possible. Fast bowlers are expected to use the new ball wisely, while spinners will play a key role in the middle overs by building pressure and taking wickets. Teams batting first may aim for 170-180 runs to stay in a strong position.

India vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 Match 12 Playing XIs

India Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav

Oman Playing XI: Aamir Kaleem, Jatinder Singh(c), Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla(w), Shah Faisal, Zikria Islam, Aryan Bisht, Mohammad Nadeem, Shakeel Ahmed, Samay Shrivastava, Jiten Ramanandi