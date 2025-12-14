IND vs PAK LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch India vs Pakistan ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2025 Match

India National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details: Pakistan Under 19 won the toss and chose to bowl against India Under 19 in the fifth Group A match of the ACC Men’s Under 19 Asia Cup 2025 at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai on Sunday, December 14, 2025. The match has been reduced to 49 overs each side due to rain delay. Fans can watch the live telecast on Sony Sports Network channels. The live steaming is available on Sony LIV app and website.

Farhan Yousaf wins the toss and Pakistan will field first in this blockbuster clash! 🪙#DPWorldMensU19AsiaCup2025#INDvPAK#ACCpic.twitter.com/MXEg76zqUn — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) December 14, 2025

Both teams registered dominant wins in their opening games of the tournament. India U-19 posted a massive total of 433 for six against the UAE. Vaibhav Suryavanshi starred with a brilliant 171 off 95 balls. India later restricted UAE to 199 for seven in 50 overs to seal a comprehensive victory.

Pakistan U-19 also began their campaign in emphatic fashion. They defeated Malaysia U-19 by 297 runs. Pakistan scored 345 for three after being put in to bat. Sameer Minhas led the charge with a commanding 177. Malaysia were then bowled out for just 48 runs.

India U19 vs Pakistan U19 5th Match Live Streaming Info

Match: India U-19 vs Pakistan U-19

Tournament: ACC Under-19 Men’s Asia Cup 2025

TV telecast in India: Sony Sports Network

Live streaming in India: SonyLIV app SonyLIV website

Match start time: 11:15 a.m. IST



India U19 vs Pakistan U19 5th Match Playing XIs

Pakistan U19 (Playing XI): Usman Khan, Sameer Minhas, Ali Hassan Baloch, Ahmed Hussain, Farhan Yousaf(c), Hamza Zahoor(w), Huzaifa Ahsan, Niqab Shafiq, Abdul Subhan, Mohammad Sayyam, Ali Raza

India U19 (Playing XI): Ayush Mhatre(c), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Aaron George, Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu(w), Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Kishan Kumar Singh, Henil Patel