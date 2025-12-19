IND vs SA 5th T20I: Will Fog or Rain Play Spoilsport in India vs South Africa Match in Ahmedabad? Check Weather and Pitch Report

India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Match: The fifth and final T20I between India and South Africa will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match comes after the fourth T20I in Lucknow was cancelled due to dense fog. Fans are worried that Ahmedabad could face similar conditions, as winter in north India often brings fog and low visibility. Weather report, however, indicate clear skies during the game. No rain or fog is expected, and Night temperatures are likely to remain comfortable, and visibility likely to remain good throughout the game.

Pitch Report

The Narendra Modi Stadium has a reputation for high-scoring matches. Batters are likely to enjoy flat conditions. Pacers are expected to get early assistance, while spinners may become influential as the game progresses. Dew in the evening could favour the team batting second.

Match Timing and Broadcast

The match will start at 7:00 PM IST. The toss is scheduled for 6:30 PM IST. Live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website. Star Sports Network will broadcast the game on television.

Squads

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Shahbaz Ahmed, Jitesh Sharma (w), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (w), Aiden Markram (c), Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Reeza Hendricks, Ottneil Baartman, Donovan Ferreira, Kwena Maphaka, George Linde

India lead the five-match series 2-1. A win will see India seal the series 3-1. South Africa will aim to level the series 2-2. The match also gives both teams a chance to assess conditions ahead of the T20 World Cup final at the same venue in two months.