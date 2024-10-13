IND W vs AUS W, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Australia Win Toss, Opt to Bat First Against India – Check Playing XIs

Australia’s stand-in captain Tahlia McGrath won the toss and elected to bat against India in a crucial Group A match of the Women's T20 World Cup on Sunday. India made one change to their playing XI, bringing in seamer Pooja Vastrakar in place of Sajeevan Sajana. Australia made two changes, including the return of Grace Harris and Darcie Brown.

Regular wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy is absent from the lineup due to injury.

India currently sit second behind Australia in the Group A standings. A victory in this match would significantly boost their chances of securing a spot in the semifinals.

Playing XIs:

India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Singh Thakur.

Australia: Beth Mooney (wk), Grace Harris, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath (c), Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Molineux, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown.