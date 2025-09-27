IND-W vs NZ-W LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch India vs New Zealand ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Warm-up Match

India Women's National Cricket Team vs New Zealand Women's National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details: New Zealand Women won the toss and chose to bat against India Women in their ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 warm-up match at the BCCI Centre of Excellence 1 ground in Bengaluru on Saturday, September 27, 2025. The warm-up fixture gives both teams a chance to fine-tune preparations before the World Cup. India come into the match after a heavy loss to England in their first warm-up game. India Women scored 187 in response to England’s 340 for nine. New Zealand Women also lost their opening warm-up match against India A. The India vs New Zealand ICC Women’s ODI World Cup warm-up match will not be televised or streamed live in India. Fans can follow live scores on the ICC and BCCI websites.

🚨 Toss Update#TeamIndia have been asked to bowl first by New Zealand in their second warm-up game ahead of the #CWC25



Match: India Women vs New Zealand Women, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 warm-up

Date: Saturday, September 27, 2025

Venue: BCCI Centre of Excellence 1 ground, Bengaluru

Start Time: 3:00 PM IST

Toss: 2:30 PM IST

Live Telecast in India: Not available

Live Scores and Updates: ICC and BCCI websites

India Women vs New Zealand Women Batting Fielding XIs

New Zealand Women (Batting XI, Fielding XI): Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine(c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(w), Bella James, Jess Kerr, Flora Devonshire, Eden Carson, Polly Inglis, Bree Illing, Lea Tahuhu, Rosemary Mair

India Women (Batting XI, Fielding XI): Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh Thakur, Shree Charani, Arundhati Reddy, Uma Chetry, Amanjot Kaur