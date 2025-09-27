IND-W vs NZ-W: New Zealand Women Win Toss, Opt to Bat Against India in ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Warm-Up Match

India Women's National Cricket Team vs New ZealandWomen's National Cricket Team Match Toss Update: New Zealand Women won the toss and chose to bat against India Women in their ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 warm-up match at the BCCI Centre of Excellence 1 ground in Bengaluru on Saturday, September 27, 2025. India enter the match after a heavy loss to England in their first warm-up game. India scored 187 in response to England’s 340 for nine. New Zealand Women also lost their opening warm-up match against India A.

The warm-up fixture is not being televised or streamed live in India. Fans can follow live scores and updates on the ICC and BCCI websites.

🚨 Toss Update#TeamIndia have been asked to bowl first by New Zealand in their second warm-up game ahead of the #CWC25



Follow The Scores 🔽 https://t.co/WwJGJSDkt2



#WomenInBluepic.twitter.com/B6gFC8UU4f — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) September 27, 2025

The on-field umpires are Jacqueline Williams and Claire Polosak. Sarah Dambanevana is the third umpire and Shandre Alvida Fritz is the match referee.

New Zealand Women (Batting XI, Fielding XI): Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze (w), Bella James, Jess Kerr, Flora Devonshire, Eden Carson, Polly Inglis, Bree Illing, Lea Tahuhu, Rosemary Mair

India Women (Batting XI, Fielding XI): Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (w), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh Thakur, Shree Charani, Arundhati Reddy, Uma Chetry, Amanjot Kaur