IND-W vs PAK-W: Cricket Enthusiasts Perform Hawan and Puja for Indian Women's Team Ahead of World Cup 2025 Clash

Cricket enthusiasts in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj district performed hawan and puja to pray for the winning of the Indian Women's cricket team against the Pakistan women's team in the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup match in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Sunday evening.

Indian women's cricket team will be taking on Pakistan women at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Over the years, Indian women and Pakistan women have taken on each other across several ODI matches, and the Women in Blue have emerged victorious on most occasions.

Currently, the Indian women's cricket team on fourth place of the points table of the Women's World Cup, with one win, and they will aim to make quick work of Pakistan as well. While Pakistan is in sixth place on the points table in the standings as they lost their first game of the event.

Squads

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud.

Pakistan: Fatima Sana (c), Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (vc), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Eyman Fatima, Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Syeda Aroob Shah.