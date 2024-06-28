IND-W vs SA-W, One-Off Test Day 1: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana Powers India to 525/4 Against South Africa

Shafali Verma's record-breaking double century put India in a commanding position against South Africa on Day 1 of the only Test match in Chennai on Friday. At stumps, India posted a formidable 525 for 4, with Harmanpreet Kaur (42 not out) and Richa Ghosh (43 not out) unbeaten at the crease. The hosts also set a new record for the most runs scored in a single day in women's Tests, surpassing the previous record of 431 for 2 set by England against New Zealand in Christchurch in 1935.

Shafali, 20, reached her double century off just 194 balls, breaking the previous record of Annabel Sutherland, who achieved the feat off 248 deliveries in a Test against South Africa in February. Shafali was run out shortly after, scoring 205 off 197 balls. Her previous best in Tests was 96.

Playing in only her fifth Test, Shafali smashed 23 boundaries and eight sixes during her historic knock. She became only the second Indian woman to score a double century in Test cricket, following former captain Mithali Raj, who scored 214 off 407 balls against England at Taunton in 2002.

That's Stumps on Day 1 of the #INDvSA Test!



A record-breaking & a run-filled Day comes to an end as #TeamIndia post a massive 525/4 on the board!



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/4EU1Kp7wJe@IDFCFIRSTBankpic.twitter.com/ELEdbtwcUB — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) June 28, 2024

Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana supported Shafali with a career-best 149 off 161 balls, while Jemimah Rodrigues added 55 runs to the total. Delmi Tucker was the pick of the South African bowlers, taking 2 for 141.

Brief Scores: India 1st innings: 525 for 4 in 98 overs (Shafali Verma 205, Smriti Mandhana 149, Jemimah Rodrigues 55, Harmanpreet Kaur 42 not out, Richa Ghosh 43 not out; Delmi Tucker 2/141).