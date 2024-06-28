Shafali Verma Smashes Fastest Double Century During India Women vs South Africa Women One-Off Test 2024 Day 1 (Watch Video)

Shafali Verma notched up her maiden Test double century in the one-off Test against the women's South Africa at the M Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday, June 28. Verma not only registered double a hundred but also became the fastest to do so.

After scoring a century in 113 balls, Shafali Verma was boosted further by scoring the fastest-ever test run of 150 in 150 balls and then the fastest 200 overall. She hit a total of 22 boundaries and 8 maximums, maintaining a strike rate of 103.09.

Watch Shafali Verma Celebrated After Scoring Double Hundred.