Shafali Verma Smashes Fastest Double Century During India Women vs South Africa Women One-Off Test 2024 Day 1 (Watch Video)

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 28, 2024 04:09 PM2024-06-28T16:09:00+5:302024-06-28T16:12:36+5:30

Shafali Verma notched up her maiden Test double century in the one-off Test against the women's South Africa at the M Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday, June 28. Verma not only registered double a hundred but also became the fastest to do so.

After scoring a century in 113 balls, Shafali Verma was boosted further by scoring the fastest-ever test run of 150 in 150 balls and then the fastest 200 overall. She hit a total of 22 boundaries and 8 maximums, maintaining a strike rate of 103.09.

Watch Shafali Verma Celebrated After Scoring Double Hundred.

