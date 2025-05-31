Today’s Google Googly: How Many Days Did the Longest Test Match Last? Find the Correct Answer Here

Usually, the Test match ends in 4-5 days in the era of T20 cricket, but do you know if the Test cricket match lasted for 10 days? Yes, you heard it right. The longest Test match in cricket history lasted for ten days. The historic match, played at Kingsmead, Durban, between England and South Africa in 1939, is famously known as the Timeless Test, as per the Cricket Panda portal.

However, the longest England vs. South Africa match ended in a draw. This cricket match made history in sports as the most fascinating and unusual game. The Timeless Test was first played in 1939 and was played without time restrictions, which means that the match could be played until it received its final result.

Meanwhile, the Timeless Test was played for 10 days and was abandoned as a draw because the England team needed to catch their transport ship back to Britain.

#OnThisDay in 1939, the longest Test in history, played between South Africa and England, ended as a draw after 1️⃣1️⃣ days of play!



Ken Farnes (left) and Hedley Verity (right), pictured here as they returned from the tour, bowled a combined 1311 balls in the match! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/V0obUejs89 — ICC (@ICC) March 14, 2020

The match was held between March 3 and 14, 1939, at Kingsmead, Durban. Teams were given one rest day. However, the game ended in a draw because the England team reached home. The total score of both teams was 1,981 runs.

In the first innings, South Africa scored 530 runs, while England scored 316. In the second innings, Africa scored 481 runs, and England scored 654/5 (chasing 696).

It remains the longest Test match ever played. The final result led cricket authorities to abandon the timeless format in favor of time-bound games. It marked a turning point that led to the now-standard five-day Test format.