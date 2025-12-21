IND-W vs SL-W 1st T20I LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match

India Africa Women’s National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka Women’s National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details: India Women won the toss and chose to bowl first against Sri Lanka Women in the opening T20I of the five match series at the ACA VDCA Cricket Stadium on Sunday, December 21, 2025. This is India’s first assignment since winning the ODI World Cup. The live telecast of the match is available on the Star Sports Network. Fans can also stream the match live on the Jio Hotstar app and website.

IND-W vs SL-W 1st T20I  LIVE Streaming Info

  • Match: India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 1st T20I

  • Date: December 21

  • Venue: ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

  • Match start time: 7 p.m. IST

  • Toss time: 6.30 p.m. IST

  • Live streaming: JioHotStar app and website

  • Live telecast on TV: Star Sports network in India

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 1st T20I Playing XIs

India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Vaishnavi Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani

Sri Lanka Women (Playing XI): Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshi de Silva, Kaushani Nuthyangana(w), Kavisha Dilhari, Malki Madara, Inoka Ranaweera, Kawya Kavindi, Shashini Gimhani

