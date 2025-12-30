IND-W vs SL-W, 5th T20I: Sri Lanka Win Toss, Opt To Bowl First Against India; G Kamalini Makes T20I Debut As Smriti Mandhana and Renuka Thakur Rested

India Women’s National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka Women Players: Chamari Athapaththu won the toss and elected to bowl as Sri Lanka Women faced Harmanpreet Kaur’s India Women in the fifth and final T20 International at the Greenfield International Stadium on Tuesday, December 30, 2025. Both teams made two changes. India rested Smriti Mandhana and Renuka Singh Thakur and brought in debutant G Kamalini along with Sneh Rana. Sri Lanka recalled Inoka Ranaweera and Malki Madara in place of Malsha Shehani and Kawya Kavindi.

India have already sealed the five-match series with a 4-0 lead and will be aiming to complete a clean sweep as they build momentum ahead of next year’s T20 World Cup in England. Sri Lanka will look to avoid a whitewash and finish the tour on a positive note.

Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu said the decision to bowl first was based on the improved performance shown in the previous game. “We decide bowl first. Because we played a little bit good cricket last game, so that's why we decide bowl first. Actually, we learn a lot of things in this tournament, especially we are playing against India the World Champions, so we learn a lot of things in every game. So I think these opportunities are really good for the youngsters and we learn from those mistakes and we learn from good things in here, so we will go home with positive things in next year. Yeah, we have two changes, Inoka Ranaweera back to the side and Malki Madara back to the side for Malsha Shehani and Kawya Kavindi,” she said after winning the toss.

Harmanpreet said the team was comfortable batting first and stressed the importance of finishing the series strongly. “Yeah, I mean, we were okay batting also, so yeah, it's an important match, so let's play well and win. Yeah, definitely. As I mentioned, it's an important match for us. How we started this series, that's how we wanted to finish. Hopefully, again, we'll continue the same momentum and give our best. Yes, we have two changes today, Smriti and Renuka are resting. Kamalini is going to debut, and Sneh Rana is back,” Harmanpreet said.

IND-W vs SL-W 5th T20I Playing XIs

Sri Lanka Women (Playing XI): Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Imesha Dulani, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshika Silva, Rashmika Sewwandi, Kaushani Nuthyangana(w), Nimasha Madushani, Inoka Ranaweera, Malki Madara

India Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, G Kamalini, Richa Ghosh(w), Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Arundhati Reddy, Vaishnavi Sharma, Shree Charani