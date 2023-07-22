India 'A' opener Sudarshan shares learnings from Dhoni, Kohli ahead of Emerging Asia Cup final against Pakistan 'A'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 22 : India 'A' are ready clash to arch-rivals Pakistan 'A' in a mouth-watering final of ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup 2023 on Sunday in Colombo.

India 'A' sealed its passage to the summit clash after getting the better of Bangladesh ‘A’ in a closely-fought semi-final.

Ahead of the match, opener Sai Sudarshan shared the lessons that he has learnt from MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli while featuring in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

In the semi-final, Yash Dhull stole the limelight in the first innings with his blistering knock of 66, while Nishant Sindhu claimed a five-wicket haul to ensure India 'A' secured a comfortable, albeit close, 51-run victory on Friday.

Speaking on Star Sports, Sai Sudharsan, who smashed an unbeaten century (104* off 110 balls) in the previous game against Pakistan, said, "Everyone knows Mahi bhai. He is very calm and whenever I speak to him, he always insists to know more about yourself and what you can do for the team. That is more important than trying and doing something or being someone else. Virat’s mind is very strong. So, I want to take that trait from him. I have had conversations with him as well."

The formidable domestic stars in the India 'A', including skipper Dhull, stumper Dhruv Jurel, Sai Sudarshan, and Abhishek Sharma, among others, will stellar contributions against the arch-rivals in the blockbuster final on Sunday.

With the stakes high, as inevitably happens when the traditional rivals clash, the fans are guaranteed a pulsating, edge-of-the-seat thriller.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor