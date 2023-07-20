India dominates first session against West Indies in second Test (Day 1, Lunch) 

Port of Spain [Trinidad], July 20 : With an opening stand of 121, India dominated the first session of Day 1 of the second Test match against West Indies at Port of Spain in Trinidad on Thursday.

At Lunch, Rohit Sharma 63* and Yashasvi Jaiswal 52* were in the middle.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to field. Shardul Thakur had missed out as he had pulled up a niggle while Mukesh Kumar is making his debut in the match.

Batting first, Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal gave a solid base to the innings. West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite tried many options in their bowling attack to break the partnership, but no one delivered as India reached to 50-run mark in 11 overs.

Rohit-Jaiswal continued their previous match form, scoring runs at the rate of almost 5 an over.

Rohit brought his fifty in style hitting Kemar Roach for a six over a square leg in the 19th over.

India also reached to 100-run mark after Rohit played a firm drive to the right mid-off for a single in the 21st over.

Yashasvi Jaiswal brought his second fifty of the tournament in 51 balls.

Brief score: India 121/0 (Rohit Sharma 63*, Yashasvi Jaiswal 52*, Jason Holder 0-12) vs West Indies.

Although they have already been pushed back, the West Indies will be trying to break the opening pair early and stop them from causing as much damage as they did in the first Test.

Ravichandran Ashwin and rookie Jaiswal were the heroes as India defeated West Indies by an innings and 141 runs in just three days.

Nothing much is expected to change in the 2nd Test with India's start justifying their tag as firm favourites.

Notably, this will be Virat Kohli's 500th international match and also the 100th Test between India and West Indies.

