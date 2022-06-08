India legend Mithali Raj retires from all forms of international cricket

Mithali Raj on Wednesday has announced retirement from all forms of international cricket.“Today is the day I retire from all forms of international cricket," the Indian cricketer said. It was an honour to have led the team for so many years. It definitely shaped me as a person & hopefully helped shape Indian Women's Cricket as well," she said in a statement. Mithali retires as the leading run getter in women's ODIs. She represented India 232 matches, scoring 7805 runs at an average of 50.68.In the latest ICC Women's ODI batting rankings, released on Tuesday, Mithali continued to hold on to her seventh position.

She holds numerous records in international cricket. She is the only female cricketer to surpass the 7,000 run mark in Women's One Day International matches.She is the first player to score seven consecutive 50s in ODIs.Raj also holds the record for most half-centuries in WODIs. In June 2018 during the 2018 Women's Twenty20 Asia Cup, she became the first player from India (either male or female) to score 2000 runs in T20Is, and also became the first woman cricketer to reach 2000 WT20I runs. She is the recipient of several national and international awards, including the Wisden Leading Woman Cricketer in the World in 2017, Arjuna Award in 2003, the Padma Shri in 2015, and Major Dhyanchand Khel Ratna in 2021, All by the Government of India. Raj is considered to be one of the greatest female cricketers ever.