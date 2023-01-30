India opener Murali Vijay retires from all forms of international cricket

India's veteran batter Murali Vijay on Monday announced his retirement from all forms of International Cricket. The star Indian batter, who last played for India in December 2018, took to social media to announce his decision. "Today, immense gratitude and humility, I announce my retirement from all forms of international cricket. My journey from 2002 to 2018 has been the most wonderful years of my life for it was an honour representing India at the highest level of sport," the Indian star wrote on twitter.

Vijay also thanked the Indian Board, Tamil Nadu Cricket Association, coaches and fans. "I am grateful for the opportunities given to me by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA), Chennai Super Kings and Chemplast Sanmar. To all my teammates, coaches, mentors and support staff: It has been an absolute privilege to have played with you all, and, I thank you all for helping turn my dream into reality," he wrote. The 38-year-old Vijay made his International debut for India in a Test match on 6 November 2008. He was a crucial opening batter for India from early 2010s till around 2017. In 61 matches that the right-handed batter has featured in, he has scored 3982 runs at an average of 38.29, including 12 tons and 15 half tons. In ODIs, he played 17 matches for Team India and scored 339 runs at an average of 21.18 and a strike rate of 66.99.