IPL 2024: RCB Hit Back At Murali Kartik's 'Trash' Remark On Yash Dayal (See Post)

Former India cricketer Murali Kartik sparked controversy on social media with critical remarks about Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) fast bowler Yash Dayal. Dayal, 26, played a key role in RCB's first win of IPL 2024, a four-wicket victory over Punjab Kings at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday.

Dayal impressed on RCB's home ground return. He conceded only 10 runs in his first three overs, all during the powerplay, and returned later to dismiss Sam Curran with a bouncer in the death overs. During Dayal's early spell, Kartik commented on-air, "One person's trash is another's treasure."

Following the win, RCB countered Kartik's remarks with a social media post featuring a picture of Dayal captioned: "He's treasure. Period."

After the match, speaking with teammate and India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj, Dayal addressed a difficult experience in IPL 2023. He was smashed for five sixes by Rinku Singh during a match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Dayal revealed how he dealt with the criticism and subsequent drop from the Titans before their final league game. He was later released by the Titans before the 2024 IPL season but picked up by RCB for 5 crore rupees.

"Honestly, the struggle started after the match, when I left the ground," Dayal said. "They told me to avoid social media, but I ended up checking it. Then I spoke to my family. I saw what people were saying about my background and playing at this level."

"I got sick two or three days after that incident, but I recovered. I know I'm not the first to go through this, and I won't be the last. So I focused on the process, playing as many matches as possible, and getting myself into a zone where I can handle such situations," he added.