Murali Vijay announces retirement from all forms of international cricket

Former India opener Murali Vijay announced his retirement from all formats of international cricket on Monday.

Vijay took to Twitter to announce his retirement.

"Today, with immense gratitude & humility, I announce my retirement from all forms of International cricket. My journey from 2002-2018 has been the most wonderful years of my life for it was an honour representing India at the highest level of sport. I am grateful for the opportunities given to me by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA), Chennai Super Kings and Chemplast Sanmar."

He also extended his gratitude to his friends and family for their love and support and said that he will be looking into new prospects in cricket and its commercial aspects.

"To all my teammates, coaches, mentors and support staff: It has been an absolute privilege to have played with you all, and, I thank you all for helping turn my dream into reality. To cricket fans that have supported me through the ups & downs of international sport, I will forever cherish the moments I spent with you all and your support has always been a source of motivation for me," he added.

In his international career, which began in 2008 when he took Gautam Gambhir's spot in India's XI for the last Test of the 2008-09 Border Gavaskar Trophy in Nagpur, Murali Vijay represented India in 87 international matches across all formats, playing 61 Tests, 17 ODIs and nine T20Is. He last played for India in 2018 against Australia in Perth. He was a crucial opening batter for India from the early 2010s till around 2017.

He last played first-class and List-A cricket for Tamil Nadu in late 2019. In September 2020, he made his last professional cricket appearance in the IPL.

Between 2013-2018, he formed a formidable partnership with Shikhar Dhawan with the pair scoring 1748 runs in 41 matches together at an average of 43.70. This made them the third most prolific opening pair in Indian Test history, with only Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir (4412 runs) and Chetan Chauhan and Sunil Gavaskar (3010 runs) scoring more runs together.

Vijay's most memorable innings came in overseas conditions, with 145 and 52 at Trent Bridge helping India salvage a draw against England in July 2014. He followed that up with a 144 against Australia in Brisbane later that year in December.

( With inputs from ANI )

