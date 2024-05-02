Serial Burglar Apprehended in Nagpur: Confesses to Nine Crimes, Police Seize Valuables Worth Rs 3.94 Lakh

Nagpur: After the arrest of a man who stole bundles of wires from a construction site, investigations revealed that he was a petty burglar. He pleaded guilty to nine crimes. The action was taken by a team of Unit No. 3 of the Crime Branch.

On April 11, bundles of wires worth Rs 81,000 went missing from the construction site of Rajesh Bodle's house at Hilltop under Ambazari police station limits. A case was registered at Ambazari police station. A parallel investigation was underway by the crime branch team. Yogesh alias Lucky Ramesh Shahu (25), near Kashibai Temple, Kotwali, was arrested through CCTV and a network of informers. He also admitted to committing the burglary. When he was questioned, he also revealed that he had committed more crimes.

Shubham alias Pandya, with the help of Arun Thakare (25), Yavatmal, carried out the burglary in the limits of Jaripatka and Kapilnagar police stations. He also confessed to committing the burglary along with Chandabai Tukaram Devgade (Matkipura, Imamwada) and Rakesh Shahu, a Scrap shopkeeper in Bharat Chowk, under Bajajnagar and Dhantoli police stations. Apart from this, Amol Tukaram Devgade (Matkipura, Imamwada) along with him committed one burglary in Beltrodi and three in Ajni police station limits.

The accused, Lucky, is a hardened burglar and has more than 80 cases of burglary and theft registered against him in Nagpur itself. The police have seized valuables worth Rs 3.94 lakh from nine related cases. The crime branch has handed him over to the Ambazari police station. A hunt is on for the other accused. The team comprising police inspector Mukund Thakre, Navnath Deokate, Ishwar Khorde, Milind Chaudhary, Mukesh Raut, Pravin Lade, Amol Jasud, Anup Taywade, Vinod Gaikwad, Santosh Chaudhary, Manish Ramteke and Anil Botre carried out the operation.