Drug Bust in Nagpur: Police Seize MD Powder Worth Rs 3.5 Lakh, Nab Peddlers in Two Operations

Nagpur: The city police on Monday nabbed drug peddlers from two places and seized MD powder worth Rs 3.5 lakh from them. Both the anti-narcotics squad of the crime branch and the social security department team carried out both operations. The move has caused a stir among drug peddlers. An investigation is underway to find out where the goods came from. The operations were carried out under the jurisdiction of Nandanvan and Beltrodi police stations.

Around 8 pm on Monday, when the crime branch's anti-narcotics team was on patrol, they received information through informers that a man was coming with MD powder on a motorcycle near the Municipal School in Old Bagadganj under Nandanvan police station limits. The police laid a trap and arrested Piyush Sanjay Borkar (19, old Bagadganj). He was found to be in possession of 21.11 grams of MD powder. The powder is priced at Rs 2.11 lakh. A mobile phone and a motorcycle, including the MD, were recovered from him. His accomplice Rakesh Giri (Nandanvan slum) fled from the spot. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against Piyush at Nandanvan police station. The team comprising police inspector Gajanan Gulhane, Siddharth Patil, Shailesh Godbole, Manoj Neware, Vivek Adau, Pawan Gajbhiye, Rashid Shaikh, Subhash Gajbhiye, Sheshrao Revatkar, Rohit Kale and Anup Kale carried out the operation.

The second operation took place under Beltrodi police station limits. Around midnight, when a team from the Social Security Department was on patrol, they received information that a young man was standing on a motorcycle with MD powder in the lane between Madhusudan Sweet and La Pino's Pizza shops. Police went there and detained two youths. Nikhil Jagdish Goenka (33. Jawahar Gate, Kotwali, Amravati), and Sheikh Shahid Sheikh Anwar (33, Gandhibagh) were found to have 13.80 grams of MD powder worth Rs 1.38 lakh. A mobile phone and a two-wheeler were recovered from him. His accomplice Pankaj Prabhakar Satwane (behind Gomti Hotel, HB Town Chowk) escaped. A case has been registered against the three at Beltrodi police station.

The team comprising inspector Kavita Isarkar, Mahendra Thote, Sachin Badiye, Prakash Mathankar, Anil Ambade, Ajay Poonikar, Sheshrao Raut, Ashwin Mange, Sameer Shaikh, Nitin Vasne, Kunal Masram, Kamlesh Kshirsagar and Lata Gavai carried out the operation.

396 grams of ganja seized in Sakkardara

Meanwhile, 396 grams of ganja were seized from Vicky Ramesh Dubey (29), a resident of Rani Bhosale Nagar in Bhande Plot Chowk under Sakkardara police station limits. His accomplice Shubham Chakram (Rani Bhosalenagar) escaped. A case has been registered against both of them.