Nagpur: Tiger Menace Grips Parshivani, Dozens of Animals Killed

Nagpur (Parshivani): For the last two months, a tiger has been roaming in Parshivani taluka. About 40 animals were killed by the animal in two months. A total of 100 animals have been killed by tiger between April 2023 and April 2024. This has led to a large-scale tiger menace in rural areas.

In the early hours of Monday, the tiger mauled a Jersey cow in the shed of Vitthal Wadskar's farm in Chichbhuvan. It also killed a calf in his field a few days ago. Vitthal Wadskar suffered a loss of Rs 1.5 lakh. Also on Monday, the tiger killed the goats of farmers in Bhagimahari and Kanhadevi. In March and April, the tiger killed 40 animals in different villages. Last month, five tigers had attacked the Chargaon area. They had camped in the Chargaon area for 10 days. This made it difficult for the farmers in the area to carry out agricultural work. Since April 17, tigers have been spotted in Nayakund, Mahuli, Palora, Mehndi and Chichbhuvan.

Parshivani taluka is a tribal-dominated, forested taluka. If one wants to see a tiger, they have to go to the forest. It is not possible to say that too will be seen by the tiger; But in the last two months, many people have been seeing not one but five tigers in the fields, on the banks of the river, on the road, along the hill. At present, a tiger is camping in Nayakund area. He is hunting pets 5 km away from the surrounding area.

Failure of the forest department's efforts

Anil Bhagat, forest range officer at Parshivani, along with the staff, has been trying hard to capture the tiger. Cages were also installed. They also tried to capture the tiger by making it unconscious by injection, But they didn't succeed. In one incident, a tiger attacked a forest officer while in the other two incidents, the staff had to turn back to save their lives.